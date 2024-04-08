Partial eclipse begins over the South Pacific as the moon starts to cover up the sun
Totality will last up to 4 minutes, 28 seconds in certain spots.The first location in continental North America to experience totality Mexicos Pacific coast, at around 2 p.m. EDT. Millions along a narrow corridor in North America from Mexicos Pacific coast to eastern Canada hope for clouds to clear as they eagerly wait for totality to reach their location.
- Country:
- United States
A total solar eclipse crossing North America on Monday will darken skies along a path through Mexico, the United States and Canada. Totality will last up to 4 minutes, 28 seconds in certain spots.
The first location in continental North America to experience totality: Mexico's Pacific coast, at around 2 p.m. EDT. The eclipse exits continental North America on the Atlantic coast of Canada less than two hours later.
PARTIAL ECLIPSE BEGINS OVER SOUTH PACIFIC The moon has started to cover up the sun as a partial eclipse begins over the South Pacific. Millions along a narrow corridor in North America from Mexico's Pacific coast to eastern Canada hope for clouds to clear as they eagerly wait for totality to reach their location.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Canada
- Mexico
- Pacific
- Atlantic
- North America
ALSO READ
Canada and Costa Rica complete Copa América field by winning qualifiers
New York City's mayor cancels a border trip, citing safety concerns in Mexico
US beats Mexico 2-0 on goals by Adams and Reyna, wins 3rd straight CONCACAF Nations League
Forest fires burn in nearly half of Mexico's drought-stricken states, fuelled by strong winds
SpiceJet inks pact with Export Development Canada to settle liabilities worth USD 90.08 million