Partial eclipse begins over the South Pacific as the moon starts to cover up the sun

Totality will last up to 4 minutes, 28 seconds in certain spots.The first location in continental North America to experience totality Mexicos Pacific coast, at around 2 p.m. EDT. Millions along a narrow corridor in North America from Mexicos Pacific coast to eastern Canada hope for clouds to clear as they eagerly wait for totality to reach their location.

PTI | Rarotonga | Updated: 08-04-2024 21:55 IST | Created: 08-04-2024 21:26 IST
Representative image.
A total solar eclipse crossing North America on Monday will darken skies along a path through Mexico, the United States and Canada. Totality will last up to 4 minutes, 28 seconds in certain spots.

The first location in continental North America to experience totality: Mexico's Pacific coast, at around 2 p.m. EDT. The eclipse exits continental North America on the Atlantic coast of Canada less than two hours later.

PARTIAL ECLIPSE BEGINS OVER SOUTH PACIFIC The moon has started to cover up the sun as a partial eclipse begins over the South Pacific. Millions along a narrow corridor in North America from Mexico's Pacific coast to eastern Canada hope for clouds to clear as they eagerly wait for totality to reach their location.

