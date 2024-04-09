Hamas says Israeli proposal did not meet any of the demands of Palestinians
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 09-04-2024 06:40 IST | Created: 09-04-2024 06:40 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
Hamas said early on Tuesday Israel's proposal that it received from Qatari and Egyptian mediators did not meet any of the demands of Palestinianian factions.
However, the group added in a statement it would study the proposal, which it described as "intransigent", and deliver its response to the mediators.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Palestinianian
- Qatari
- Israel
- Egyptian
- Hamas
Advertisement