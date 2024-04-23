Nepal President welcomes Qatari Emir on two-day state visit

Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani arrived on Tuesday in Nepal for his two-day state visit. Nepal President Ramchandra Paudel welcomed the Emir upon his arrival at the Tribhuvan International Airport, alongside Foreign Minister Narayan Kaji Shrestha. A consignment of the Nepal Army offered a guard of honour in his respect.

As per the itinerary, the Emir later in the afternoon called on President Paudel at the president's office. "They held bilateral talks on matters related to fortifying the subsisting bilateral relations between Nepal and the State of Qatar," the Office of the President said on X. Later in the evening, the two leaders will head to Hotel Soaltee for a state banquet hosted by the President in honour of the state guest.

Emir Al-Thani will hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal on Wednesday. Following the talks, both leaders will witness the signing ceremony of bilateral agreements and memorandums of understanding, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said. This is the first high-level visit to Nepal from the Gulf nation, which hosts approximately 400,000 Nepali migrant workers.

Recently, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) had already made the announcement on April 21 of Qatari Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani's two-day state visit to Nepal at the invitation of Nepali President Ramchandra Paudel. Qatari Amir will depart from Kathmandu on April 24, 2024. (ANI)

