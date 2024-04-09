IPL Scoreboard: PBKS Vs SRH
IPL Scoreboard: PBKS Vs SRH
Following is the scoreboard of IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings here on Tuesday.
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head c Dhawan b Arshdeep 21 Abhishek Sharma c Shashank b Curran 16 Aiden Markram c Jitesh b Arshdeep 0 Nitish Reddy c Rabada b Arshdeep 64 Rahul Tripathi c Jitesh b Patel 11 Heinrich Klaasen c Curran b Patel 9 Abdul Samad c Patel b Arshdeep 25 Shahbaz Ahmed not out 14 Pat Cummins b Rabada 3 Bhuvneshwar Kumar c Bairstow b Curran 6 Jaydev Unadkat not out 6 Extras (LB-2, W-5) 7 Total (For 9 Wickets In Overs) 182 Fall of Wickets: 1-27, 2-27, 3-39, 4-64, 5-100, 6-150, 7-151, 8-155, 9-176 Bowling: Kagiso Rabada 4-0-32-1, Arshdeep Singh 4-0-29-4, Sam Curran 4-0-41-2, Harshal Patel 4-0-30-2, Harpreet Brar 4-0-48-0. (MORE)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
