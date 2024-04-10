Left Menu

Study finds how novel immune cell therapy can fight hepatitis B infections

Researchers found out how chronic infection with the hepatitis B virus (HBV) causes gradual liver damage, and eradicating the virus remains a daunting challenge.

ANI | Updated: 10-04-2024 15:38 IST | Created: 10-04-2024 15:38 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Researchers found out how chronic infection with the hepatitis B virus (HBV) causes gradual liver damage, and eradicating the virus remains a daunting challenge. According to new research published in FEBS Letters, therapy that amplifies the impact of immune cells known as stem cell memory T cells (TSCMs) could be a promising technique for treating HBV.

In the study, investigators identified TSCMs in patients with chronic HBV infection and analyzed their effects in a mouse model of HBV. After introducing TSCMs from patients into the mice, the immune cells differentiated into cytotoxic T cells and activated a strong response that resulted in the elimination of HBV-infected liver cells. Therefore, augmenting patients' TSCMs may help the immune system overcome the virus. "Our hepatitis model may reveal how TSCMs differentiate into cytotoxic T cells and uncover the fate of differentiated T cells. Such information could greatly advance future research on T cell-based therapies," said corresponding author Hiromi Abe-Chayama, PhD, of Hiroshima University, in Japan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

