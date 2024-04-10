Chhattisgarh: JCB operator injured as IED planted by Naxals goes off

A JCB operator was injured on Wednesday when he stepped on a pressure improvised explosive device (IED) in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, police said.

The JCB machine was engaged in road construction work between Kamraguda and Kormeta villages under the Jagargunda police station limits bordering Dantewada, a police official said.

''The driver got down from the JCB machine and was walking along the road when he inadvertently stepped on the pressure IED, triggering an explosion which left him injured,'' he said.

Personnel of CRPF's 231st battalion reached the spot immediately after the incident and shifted the injured driver to the Dantewada district hospital in an ambulance, the official said.

''The incident is another example of cowardly acts by Naxalites who are anti-development and targeting common citizens engaged in development work to provide basic facilities to the villagers,'' he said.

Naxalites often plant IEDs along the roads and dirt tracks to target security personnel who protect construction works in interior pockets of the Bastar region comprising seven districts, including Dantewada and Sukma. Civilians have fallen prey to such traps laid by ultras in the past in the Bastar region, according to police.

