US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher on tech boost, earnings glee

Reuters | Updated: 24-04-2024 19:05 IST | Created: 24-04-2024 19:05 IST
Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Wednesday, with Tesla leading gains among megacap stocks after its quarterly results, while upbeat earnings reports across other sectors also offered support.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 49.1 points, or 0.13%, at the open to 38,552.79. The S&P 500 rose 14.3 points, or 0.28%, at the open to 5,084.86​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 109.0 points, or 0.69%, to 15,805.601 at the opening bell.

