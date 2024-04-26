Dr Phil Mjwara’s farewell as bittersweet for science community: Nzimande

Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation, Professor Blade Nzimande, has described Dr Phil Mjwara’s farewell as bittersweet for both the department and the country’s science community. The Department of Science and Technology (DSI) hosted a farewell for Mjwara, the longest-serving DG in the country, recently. After serving for 18 years as DG, Mjwara has been praised for his significant contributions to the department and the country. Mjwara, whose last day in office was on 28 March, was praised for his visionary leadership and dedication to a broader perspective. “That’s one thing I enjoyed about you is you always contextualise and look at the bigger picture. But at the same time being specific about what needs to be done,” Nzimande told the attendees at the farewell.

According to the Minister, Mjwara has played a crucial role in implementing key policies and institutional interventions with his strategic insights. “I want to thank you for teaching me to be a science policy person. You know those who come from what is called a Marxist intellectual tradition. They usually are very arrogant about science. But thank you very much for teaching me many aspects of science that I didn’t know about,” he told Mjwara. Mjwara holds a BSc, MSc, and PhD from the University of the Witwatersrand. His academic career includes serving as a Professor of Science and Technology Policy at the University of Pretoria, and physics lectureships at the Universities of the Witwatersrand, South Africa, and Fort Hare. Nzimande also saluted Mjwara for the outstanding work and the role he played in the management of the COVID-19 pandemic under the leadership of President Cyril Ramaphosa. He was also lauded for outstanding projects he was involved in such as hydrogen strategy, vaccine manufacturing innovations, indigenous knowledge systems projects and the National Policy Data Observatory. “Being in the department has been a learning curve for me and your presence has truly anchored me as a science policy person,” Nzimande added. The Minister also congratulated Mjwara because, for the first time in South Africa, the country has developed the capacity for the local production of vaccines. He gifted the retiree with a shield and a spear as a symbol for the fights he fought and conquered as a civil servant. “I want to say something to the staff of DSI that indeed we have very big shoes to fill.” Mjwara also took the podium to thank the guests for honouring him with their presence. He paid tribute to the Ministers and Special Advisors who have worked with him and his team over the years.

“I appreciate that Ministers provided us with roles and gave us the space to do what needed to be done. The role was very clear.” When he began his journey at DSI, he expressed his desire to create a machine that would make everyone proud. “I am proud that we built this machinery. It will take somebody very skilful to [try to] dismantle this. I want to say here that I wish them all the best in trying to do it. Because it's been designed with all the checks and balances to make sure that those who have the ambitions to destroy this will not get into the entire DSI family I'm very proud of,” he said, an utterance which was met with cheers. He expressed his sincere gratitude to his staff from the Pretoria and Cape Town offices for all the support they provided to him and his family. Mjwara gave a special dedication to his assistants. “I am grateful that they all stayed with me because I can be very difficult.”

He paid tribute to his wife, his three adult children, and his newly wedded daughter-in-law. “I know that I haven’t always been present and I apologise for not being there all the time but I hope now you know where I was,” he quipped. He said that he has not taken their support and sacrifice for granted. During the event, Bongiwe, Mjwara’s daughter, shared some personal anecdotes and paid tribute to her father's character and achievements. “With everything, he ran the household very systematically and had great organisational skills with everything. It is amazing to see everything that our father has done and how he has remained as a person. He's been to all these places, met all these people but continues to remain humble.” She described her dad as a humorous man with a charming smile. “I just hope that in your projects going forward you’ll continue to use him but also let him enjoy life, enjoy his legacy and his family. You have set such a beautiful standard for excellence, respect, and humility and we are proud of you.”

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)