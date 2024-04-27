SpaceX targets two Falcon 9 launches this weekend

SpaceX is set for a busy weekend with two Falcon 9 launches scheduled from Florida this weekend. The first launch, the European Commission's Galileo L12 mission, is planned for Saturday, April 27 while the other, the Starlink mission, is scheduled for Sunday, April 28.

On Saturday, a Falcon 9 rocket carrying the Galileo L12 mission will lift-off at 8:34 p.m. ET from Launch Complex 39A (LC-39A) at Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

You can watch a live webcast of this mission on X @SpaceX, which will begin about 10 minutes prior to liftoff.

This will be the 20th and final launch for this Falcon 9 first stage booster, which previously supported several missions including GPS III-3, Turksat 5A, Transporter-2, Intelsat G-33/G-34, Transporter-6, Intuitive Machines IM-1, and 13 Starlink missions.

On Sunday, at about 5:50 p.m. ET, SpaceX will send a new batch of 23 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. Backup windows extend into the evening, with further opportunities on Monday if required.

Sunday's mission marks the 13th flight for the first stage booster supporting this mission, which previously launched CRS-26, OneWeb Launch 16, Intelsat IS-40e, O3b mPOWER, Ovzon 3, EUTELSAT 36D, and six Starlink missions. Following stage separation, the first stage will land on the Just Read the Instructions droneship, which will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.