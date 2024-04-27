Fire Engulfs Textile Warehouse in Thane; No Casualties
A fire broke out in a cloth godown in Maharashtras Thane district in the early hours of Saturday, a civic official said. No one was injured in the fire that started on the premises in Bhiwandi around 2.30 am, he said.
27-04-2024
A fire broke out in a cloth godown in Maharashtra's Thane district in the early hours of Saturday, a civic official said. No one was injured in the fire that started on the premises in Bhiwandi around 2.30 am, he said. Four fire engines and water tankers from nearby areas were rushed to the spot to tackle the blaze, he said, adding that its cause was yet to be determined.
