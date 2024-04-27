Left Menu

Major Fire at Mumbai's Kandivali Hospital Injures Four; Blaze Contained

Fire broke out in WINS Hospital in Mumbai, injuring four people with varying degrees of burns. The fire, which started around 1:50pm and was extinguished within an hour, was confined to electrical components and air conditioning machinery. All injured individuals are hospitalized but stable.

Updated: 27-04-2024 17:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Four persons were injured in a fire that broke out in a hospital in Kandivali West in Mumbai on Saturday, a civic official said.

The blaze started at 1:50pm in the rear part of WINS Hospital, which is located in 30-storey 'Kesar Ashish' building near Mahavir Nagar, and was doused at 2:05pm, the Fire Brigade official said.

''Four persons sustained injuries in the fire that was confined to electrical wiring, installations and the compressor of the centralised air conditioning mechanism in the facility,'' he said.

Swadhin Mukhi (56) received 35-40 per cent burn injuries, Rajdeo (35) sustained 15 per cent burn injuries, while Narendra Maurya (45) and Sunil (35) had superficial burn wounds, he said.

''They have been hospitalised and their condition is stable as per doctors,'' the civic official said.

