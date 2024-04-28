Left Menu

Soaring Temperatures: Maharashtra's Solapur Sizzles at 43.7°C, Multiple Cities Breach 40°C Mark

At 27.6 degrees Celsius, the minimum temperature also rose by 1.4 degrees from the normal, as per the India Meteorological Department.The Santacruz observatory representatives of suburbs in Mumbai recorded a maximum temperature of 38.1 degrees Celsius, an increase of 4.4 degrees, while the minimum temperature was 27.2 degrees Celsius, which was 1.9 degrees above normal, as per data.Neighbouring Thane recorded a maximum temperature of 40.8 degrees Celsius.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-04-2024 21:30 IST | Created: 28-04-2024 21:30 IST
Soaring Temperatures: Maharashtra's Solapur Sizzles at 43.7°C, Multiple Cities Breach 40°C Mark
  • Country:
  • India

Temperature in several areas of Maharashtra crossed 40 degrees Celsius on Sunday, with Solaur the hottest at 43.7 degrees Celsius, a rise of 2.3 degrees from the normal.

The high temperatures were recorded mainly in western and central areas of the state, as per IMD data.

Notably, a heatwave warning was issued for Raigad, Mumbai suburb and Thane for Sunday.

A temperature of 34.4 degrees Celsius, one degree above the normal, was recorded by Colaba observatory (representative of south Mumbai). At 27.6 degrees Celsius, the minimum temperature also rose by 1.4 degrees from the normal, as per the India Meteorological Department.

The Santacruz observatory (representatives of suburbs in Mumbai) recorded a maximum temperature of 38.1 degrees Celsius, an increase of 4.4 degrees, while the minimum temperature was 27.2 degrees Celsius, which was 1.9 degrees above normal, as per data.

Neighbouring Thane recorded a maximum temperature of 40.8 degrees Celsius. The other districts where temperatures crossed 40 degrees Celsius include Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (40.7), Jalgaon (42.2), Nashik (41.2), Kolhapur (40.2), Nanded (42.4), Palghar (42), Parbhani (42.8), Sangli (41), and Satara (40.5).

All these districts either reported temperatures at par with normal or above normal.

The increase in the minimum temperature is serious as it means the nights are also warmer in these districts.

Some of the districts that recorded a rise in the minimum temperature include Kolhapur at 26.2 Degrees Celsius (an increase of 3.5 degrees), Nanded at 28.2 degrees Celsius (a rise of 3.2 degrees), Nashik at 24.9 degrees Celsius (an increase of 3.5 degrees) and Sangli at 26.5 degrees celsius (an increase of 3.9 degrees).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global
2
SpaceX targets two Falcon 9 launches this weekend

SpaceX targets two Falcon 9 launches this weekend

 United States
3
Circular Computing and Total IT Global Forge Partnership to Drive ESG Excellence in Enterprise IT

Circular Computing and Total IT Global Forge Partnership to Drive ESG Excell...

 India
4
Evion's Vitamin E Cream: Transformed with a Fresh, New Look

Evion's Vitamin E Cream: Transformed with a Fresh, New Look

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024