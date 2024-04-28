Soaring Temperatures: Maharashtra's Solapur Sizzles at 43.7°C, Multiple Cities Breach 40°C Mark

Temperature in several areas of Maharashtra crossed 40 degrees Celsius on Sunday, with Solaur the hottest at 43.7 degrees Celsius, a rise of 2.3 degrees from the normal.

The high temperatures were recorded mainly in western and central areas of the state, as per IMD data.

Notably, a heatwave warning was issued for Raigad, Mumbai suburb and Thane for Sunday.

A temperature of 34.4 degrees Celsius, one degree above the normal, was recorded by Colaba observatory (representative of south Mumbai). At 27.6 degrees Celsius, the minimum temperature also rose by 1.4 degrees from the normal, as per the India Meteorological Department.

The Santacruz observatory (representatives of suburbs in Mumbai) recorded a maximum temperature of 38.1 degrees Celsius, an increase of 4.4 degrees, while the minimum temperature was 27.2 degrees Celsius, which was 1.9 degrees above normal, as per data.

Neighbouring Thane recorded a maximum temperature of 40.8 degrees Celsius. The other districts where temperatures crossed 40 degrees Celsius include Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (40.7), Jalgaon (42.2), Nashik (41.2), Kolhapur (40.2), Nanded (42.4), Palghar (42), Parbhani (42.8), Sangli (41), and Satara (40.5).

All these districts either reported temperatures at par with normal or above normal.

The increase in the minimum temperature is serious as it means the nights are also warmer in these districts.

Some of the districts that recorded a rise in the minimum temperature include Kolhapur at 26.2 Degrees Celsius (an increase of 3.5 degrees), Nanded at 28.2 degrees Celsius (a rise of 3.2 degrees), Nashik at 24.9 degrees Celsius (an increase of 3.5 degrees) and Sangli at 26.5 degrees celsius (an increase of 3.9 degrees).

