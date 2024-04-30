Left Menu

6th barge of LSAM 16 series built by private firm launched in Thane

The barge will help the Navy in facilitating transportation of articles, ammunition to ships, the officials added.

ANI | Updated: 30-04-2024 09:46 IST | Created: 30-04-2024 09:46 IST
6th barge of LSAM 16 series built by private firm launched in Thane (Photo: PIB). Image Credit: ANI
The sixth barge of the LSAM 16 (Yard 130) series, built by a private firm, was launched in Maharashtra's Thane on Monday, the officials said. The barge will help the Navy in facilitating transportation of articles, ammunition to ships, the officials added.

"The launch of 'Ammunition Cum Torpedo Cum Missile Barge, LSAM 20 (Yard 130)', 6th Barge of 11 x ACTCM Barge Project, built by MSME Shipyard, Suryadipta Projects Pvt Ltd, Thane for Indian Navy, was undertaken on April 29 at Suryadipta Project Pvt. Ltd. (launch site of SPPL)," the Ministry of Defence said in an official statement. The launching Ceremony was presided over by Madhusudan Bhui, INAS, GM NAD (Karanja).

The contract for building 11 x ACTCM barge was signed between Ministry of Defence and Suryadipta Projects Pvt Ltd, Thane on March 5, 2021. As per the ministry, the availability of these barges would provide impetus to operational commitments of the Indian Navy by facilitating transportation, embarkation and disembarkation of articles or ammunition to its ships both alongside jetties and at outer harbours.

These barges are indigenously designed and built under relevant Naval Rules and Regulation of Indian Register of Shipping. "The model testing of the Barge during the design stage was undertaken at the Naval Science and Technological Laboratory, Visakhapatnam. These barges are proud flag bearers of 'Make in India' initiative of Government of India (GoI)," the Defence Ministry added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

