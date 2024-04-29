Left Menu

'Kallakkadal' threat looms over Kerala, southern Tamil Nadu coasts

Kerala and southern Tamil Nadu's coastal areas face the "kallakkadal phenomenon," where rough waves occur due to strong winds in the Indian Ocean. Fishermen and coastal residents are advised to avoid sea activities and moor vessels safely. The term 'kallakkadal' means "sea that comes suddenly like a thief."

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 29-04-2024 11:55 IST | Created: 29-04-2024 11:55 IST
'Kallakkadal' threat looms over Kerala, southern Tamil Nadu coasts
  • Country:
  • India

The entire coastal areas of Kerala and the southern coastal parts of Tamil Nadu are likely to experience the ''kallakkadal phenomenon'' -- the sudden swell of the seas causing rough waves -- until 11.30 pm on Monday, prompting a central agency to issue alerts to fishermen and coastal residents.

''As the rough seas are likely to intensify, stay away from the danger zone areas as per the instructions of the authorities,'' according to the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS).

INCOIS, the agency that issues weather warnings for fishermen in the country, advised people to safely moor fishing vessels in the harbour.

''Keeping a safe distance between boats can avoid the risk of collision. The safety of fishing equipment should be ensured,'' it said in a statement here.

INCOIS also advised people to avoid trips to the beach and activities at sea completely. The term 'kallakkadal' literally means a sea which comes suddenly like a thief.

INCOIS has said that the swell surge is the result of strong winds in the southern part of the Indian Ocean at certain times occurring suddenly without any particular indications or warning, hence the name ''kallakkadal.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
Vote for PM Modi: He got us COVID vaccines during pandemic, says Fadnavis

Vote for PM Modi: He got us COVID vaccines during pandemic, says Fadnavis

 India
3
Tesla CEO Elon Musk Visits Beijing, Meets with Chinese Premier Li Qiang

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Visits Beijing, Meets with Chinese Premier Li Qiang

 China
4
Unemployment Among Young Indians is Temporary: RBI MPC Member

Unemployment Among Young Indians is Temporary: RBI MPC Member

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024