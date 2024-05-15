Slovak PM Fico was conscious when he arrived at hospital, spokesperson says
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico was conscious when he was taken to a hospital in the town of Handlova and was treated for bullet wounds, a hospital spokesperson told Reuters by email.
Fico was transported to a higher-level facility after treatment in Handlova hospital, the spokesperson said.
