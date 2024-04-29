Ram Walase Takes the Helm as Chief Executive Officer of Transindia Real Estate

Allcargo group firm Transindia Real Estate Ltd on Monday said it has appointed Ram Walase as its Chief Executive Officer.

As the CEO of Transindia, Walase will spearhead the business growth and financial strategies for the group's real estate arm, the company said in a statement.

Prior to joining Allcargo Group, Walase has worked as Managing Director and CEO at VBHC Value Homes Private Limited.

He brings with him 25 years of leadership experience across various sectors including real estate, infrastructure, project finance and consulting, as per the company.

According to the statement, Walase will collaborate with Jatin Chokshi, Managing Director, Transindia Real Estate, to identify land banks, execute logistics and infrastructure projects, explore PPP (public-private partnership) opportunities and participate in the government's asset monetisation plans.

''Ram's arrival marks a strategic move aimed at strengthening our real estate plans and operational efficiency at Transindia,'' Chokshi said. After a recent restructuring, the Allcargo Group, founded and promoted by its Chairman Shashi Kiran Shetty, has been demerged into four listed strategic business undertakings -- Allcargo ECU Ltd, Allcargo Logistics Ltd, Allcargo Terminals Ltd, and Transindia Real Estate Ltd.

