Putin calls attack on Slovak PM Fico 'monstrous'

Russian President Vladimir Putin called the shooting of Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico a "monstrous" crime.

"There can be no justification for this monstrous crime. I know Robert Fico as a courageous and strong-minded man. I very much hope that these qualities will help him to survive this difficult situation," Putin said in a telegram to Slovak president Zuzana Caputova.

Putin also wished Fico "a speedy and full recovery".

