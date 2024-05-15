Putin calls attack on Slovak PM Fico 'monstrous'
Russian President Vladimir Putin called the shooting of Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico a "monstrous" crime. "There can be no justification for this monstrous crime. I very much hope that these qualities will help him to survive this difficult situation," Putin said in a telegram to Slovak president Zuzana Caputova. Putin also wished Fico "a speedy and full recovery".
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 15-05-2024 21:44 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 21:44 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin called the shooting of Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico a "monstrous" crime.
"There can be no justification for this monstrous crime. I know Robert Fico as a courageous and strong-minded man. I very much hope that these qualities will help him to survive this difficult situation," Putin said in a telegram to Slovak president Zuzana Caputova.
Putin also wished Fico "a speedy and full recovery".
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Vladimir Putin
- Robert Fico
- Russian
- Fico
- Putin
- Slovak
- Zuzana Caputova
Advertisement
ALSO READ
A 98-year-old Ukraine woman walks 10 km under shelling to escape Russians
Russian missile hits educational institution, kills five in Ukraine's Odesa
A 98-year-old Ukraine woman walks 10 km under shelling to escape Russians
Russian strike kills at least two in Ukraine's Kharkiv, say officials
Russian rouble slightly lower against US dollar