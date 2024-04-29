At Least 40 Killed in Western Kenya Dam Collapse Tragedy
A dam collapse in Kenya killed at least 40 after flooding swept away homes and blocked a road. Ongoing rains have caused widespread flooding in Kenya and neighboring countries, resulting in deaths and displacing thousands. The collapse of the Old Kijabe Dam, located in a region prone to flash floods, exacerbated the situation. The East African region is facing heavy rainfall and flooding, with Tanzania and Burundi also reporting casualties and displacements. Kenya's main airport has been affected by flooding, with flights diverted.
A dam collapsed in western Kenya early on Monday, killing at least 40 people after a wall of water swept through houses and cut off a major road, police said.
The Old Kijabe Dam, located in the Mai Mahiu area of the Great Rift Valley region that is prone to flash floods, collapsed and water spilled downstream, police official Stephen Kirui told The Associated Press.
Ongoing rains in Kenya have caused flooding that has already killed nearly 100 people and caused the opening of schools to be postponed.
Heavy rains have been pounding the country since mid-March and the Meteorology Department has warned of more rainfall.
The East African region is experiencing flooding due to the heavy rains, and 155 people have reportedly died in Tanzania while more than 200,000 people are affected in neighbouring Burundi.
Kenya's main airport was flooded on Saturday, forcing some flights to be diverted, as videos of a flooded runway, terminals and cargo section were shared online.
More than 200,000 people across Kenya the country have been affected by the floods, with houses in flood-prone areas submerged and people seeking refuge in schools.
President William Ruto had instructed the National Youth Service to provide land for use as a temporary camp for those affected.
