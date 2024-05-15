PoK will be merged with India if BJP gets 400 seats in Lok Sabha polls: Himanta

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Wednesday asserted that if the BJP wins 400 seats in the Lok Sabha polls, Pakistan-occupied Kashmir will be ''merged with India'', and a "Krishna Janmabhoomi temple" and "Gyanvapi temple" will be built in Mathura and Kashi, respectively.

Addressing an election rally in Jharkhand's Ramgarh, he said the BJP needs to secure over 400 seats to also implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) across the country.

"PoK will be merged with India if the BJP gets 400 seats in the Lok Sabha polls. The party needs that many seats to build the 'Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi temple' and 'Gyanvapi temple', just like when it crossed the 300-seat mark in 2019, it built the Ram temple in Ayodhya," Sarma said.

Later, at a press conference in state capital Ranchi, the BJP leader also accused the Congress of suppressing Hindu sentiments.

There is a "Hindu awakening" in the country after years and their voice cannot be suppressed amid this "Modi tsunami" across India, Sarma said. ''During the Congress regime, a law was enacted that discussion can be held on the Ram temple... Congress brought in such a law that no civil court, high court or the Supreme Court can adjudicate on the ownership of Krishna Janmabhoomi and the so-called Gyanvapi Mosque. Is such a law acceptable that prohibits us from building God's temples?'' the Assam CM said.

The "injustice" on India by Aurangzeb and Babar (Mughal leaders) has been "minimised" with the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Sarma claimed.

Sarma also emphasised on the need to check infiltration in Jharkhand, cautioning that unless that happens, original inhabitants will be "reduced to minorities in 20 years" and infiltrators from Bangladesh "will become original citizens".

He said Assam and West Bengal "committed blunders" by not checking infiltration during the Congress regime.

Hitting out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the BJP leader said: ''He roams around with a red-colour copy of the Constitution, whereas our original Constitution has pictures of Lord Ram and Lord Krishna on every page... It can never be red... China's constitution can be of red colour.'' He also wondered whether the copy of the Constitution displayed by Gandhi has directive principles of state policy.

''If yes, then why did your manifesto say that you will strengthen the (Muslim) Personal Law? It is mentioned in our Constitution that there cannot be Personal Law. The Constitution says that the Uniform Civil Code will be implemented in our country,'' Sarma added.

