Pakistan Endures Unprecedented April Rainfall, Surpassing Six Decades of Records
Pakistan has recorded its wettest April since 1961, with more than double the usual rainfall for the month, the national weather centre said.
The country experienced days of extreme weather in April that killed scores of people and destroyed property and farmland. Experts said Pakistan witnessed heavier rains because of climate change.
Last month's rainfall for Pakistan was a 164% increase from the usual level for April, according to a report published Friday by Pakistan's national weather centre.
The intense downpours affected the country's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the southwestern Baluchistan provinces the most.
Devastating summer floods in 2022 killed at least 1,700 people, destroyed millions of homes, wiped out swaths of farmland, and caused billions of dollars in economic losses in a matter of months.
At one point, a third of the country was underwater. Pakistani leaders and many scientists worldwide blamed climate change for the unusually early and heavy monsoon rains.
