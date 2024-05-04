Left Menu

Pakistan Endures Unprecedented April Rainfall, Surpassing Six Decades of Records

Experts said Pakistan witnessed heavier rains because of climate change.Last months rainfall for Pakistan was a 164 increase from the usual level for April, according to a report published Friday by Pakistans national weather centre.The intense downpours affected the countrys northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the southwestern Baluchistan provinces the most.Devastating summer floods in 2022 killed at least 1,700 people, destroyed millions of homes, wiped out swaths of farmland, and caused billions of dollars in economic losses in a matter of months.At one point, a third of the country was underwater.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 04-05-2024 17:24 IST | Created: 04-05-2024 17:24 IST
Pakistan Endures Unprecedented April Rainfall, Surpassing Six Decades of Records
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan has recorded its wettest April since 1961, with more than double the usual rainfall for the month, the national weather centre said.

The country experienced days of extreme weather in April that killed scores of people and destroyed property and farmland. Experts said Pakistan witnessed heavier rains because of climate change.

Last month's rainfall for Pakistan was a 164% increase from the usual level for April, according to a report published Friday by Pakistan's national weather centre.

The intense downpours affected the country's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the southwestern Baluchistan provinces the most.

Devastating summer floods in 2022 killed at least 1,700 people, destroyed millions of homes, wiped out swaths of farmland, and caused billions of dollars in economic losses in a matter of months.

At one point, a third of the country was underwater. Pakistani leaders and many scientists worldwide blamed climate change for the unusually early and heavy monsoon rains.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
Tata Memorial Study Highlights $5.6 Billion Productivity Loss from Oral Cancer in India in 2022

Tata Memorial Study Highlights $5.6 Billion Productivity Loss from Oral Canc...

 India
3
Insufficient Carbon Removal Plans Jeopardize Paris Agreement Ambitions: Study

Insufficient Carbon Removal Plans Jeopardize Paris Agreement Ambitions: Stud...

 India
4
The Future of Conversational AI: OpenAI's GPT-5 and Meta's Llama-3

The Future of Conversational AI: OpenAI's GPT-5 and Meta's Llama-3

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024