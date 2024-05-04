Tanzania Faces Power Outages as Cyclone Hidaya Strengthens Near Coast

A major blackout hit most of Tanzania on Saturday as heavy rains and strong winds from Cyclone Hidaya lashed the country following weeks of flooding in the region. Ferry services between Tanzania's commercial hub, Dar es Salaam, and Zanzibar were suspended as Cyclone Hidaya approached the East African coast with maximum winds of 120 kph (33 mph) and powerful gusts. Authorities warned residents to exercise caution as the intensity of the cyclone increases. The weather service said more than usual amounts of rainfall were recorded in coastal areas overnight. The Tanzania Red Cross Society has been carrying out preparedness campaigns along the coast. Heavy rains and flooding over the past weeks in Tanzania and the rest of East Africa have left some 155 people dead, authorities said. More than 200,000 others have been affected.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)