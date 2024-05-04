Left Menu

Aptus Value Housing Finance Board Approves Issuance of NCDs Worth Up to Rs 2,250 Crore

Aptus Value approves issuance of debentures worth Rs 2,250 crore. The housing finance company reported a 22% growth in profit after tax to Rs 612 crore for the year ended March 2024. Disbursements grew by 31% to Rs 3,127 crore during the same period. The company's network includes 262 branches with over 1.33 lakh active accounts across several states.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 04-05-2024 18:17 IST | Created: 04-05-2024 18:17 IST
Aptus Value Housing Finance Board Approves Issuance of NCDs Worth Up to Rs 2,250 Crore
  • Country:
  • India

The Board of housing finance company Aptus Value has approved the issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures up to Rs 2,250 crore, the Chennai-based company said on Saturday.

Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd recorded a 22 per cent hike in its profit after tax for the year ending March 31, 2024, at Rs 612 crore as compared to Rs 503 crore registered in the same period of last year.

Disbursements made during the financial year ending March 31, 2024, grew by 31 percent to Rs 3,127 crore as compared to Rs 2,395 crore, made during the same period of last year.

In a BSE filing on Saturday, the company said, ''The Board has considered and approved the issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) aggregating up to Rs 2,250 crore through private placements, in one or more tranches or series (subject to the approval of shareholders) from time to time''.

Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd currently has a network of 262 branches with over 1.33 lakh active accounts in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Odisha, and Maharashtra.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
Tata Memorial Study Highlights $5.6 Billion Productivity Loss from Oral Cancer in India in 2022

Tata Memorial Study Highlights $5.6 Billion Productivity Loss from Oral Canc...

 India
3
Insufficient Carbon Removal Plans Jeopardize Paris Agreement Ambitions: Study

Insufficient Carbon Removal Plans Jeopardize Paris Agreement Ambitions: Stud...

 India
4
The Future of Conversational AI: OpenAI's GPT-5 and Meta's Llama-3

The Future of Conversational AI: OpenAI's GPT-5 and Meta's Llama-3

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024