Left Menu

Cyclone Hidaya Intensifies, Sparking Blackouts in Tanzania

A major blackout hit most of Tanzania on Saturday as heavy rains and strong winds from Cyclone Hidaya lashed the country following weeks of flooding in the region. Heavy rains and flooding over the past weeks in Tanzania and the rest of East Africa have left some 155 people dead, authorities said.

PTI | Nairobi | Updated: 04-05-2024 18:27 IST | Created: 04-05-2024 18:27 IST
Cyclone Hidaya Intensifies, Sparking Blackouts in Tanzania
  • Country:
  • Kenya

A major blackout hit most of Tanzania on Saturday as heavy rains and strong winds from Cyclone Hidaya lashed the country following weeks of flooding in the region. Ferry services between Tanzania's commercial hub, Dar es Salaam, and Zanzibar were suspended as Cyclone Hidaya approached the East African coast with maximum winds of 120 kph (33 mph) and powerful gusts. Authorities warned residents to exercise caution as the intensity of the cyclone increases. The weather service said more than usual amounts of rainfall were recorded in coastal areas overnight. The Tanzania Red Cross Society has been carrying out preparedness campaigns along the coast. Heavy rains and flooding over the past weeks in Tanzania and the rest of East Africa have left some 155 people dead, authorities said. More than 200,000 others have been affected.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
Tata Memorial Study Highlights $5.6 Billion Productivity Loss from Oral Cancer in India in 2022

Tata Memorial Study Highlights $5.6 Billion Productivity Loss from Oral Canc...

 India
3
Insufficient Carbon Removal Plans Jeopardize Paris Agreement Ambitions: Study

Insufficient Carbon Removal Plans Jeopardize Paris Agreement Ambitions: Stud...

 India
4
The Future of Conversational AI: OpenAI's GPT-5 and Meta's Llama-3

The Future of Conversational AI: OpenAI's GPT-5 and Meta's Llama-3

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024