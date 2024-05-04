Left Menu

Traffic Alert: Delhi Police Advises Caution Near Hanuman Mandir

The closure of a lane close to the Hanuman Mandir in central Delhi for the Archeological Survey of Indias repair work on an arch near the Hanuman Setu is likely to cause heavy traffic in the area, police said on Saturday.The repair work begins on Saturday, they said.The traffic police said in a post on X, Archeological Survey of India will start repair work of arch near Hanuman Setu from today ie 04.05.2024.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2024 18:29 IST | Created: 04-05-2024 18:29 IST
Traffic Alert: Delhi Police Advises Caution Near Hanuman Mandir
  • Country:
  • India

The closure of a lane close to the Hanuman Mandir in central Delhi for the Archeological Survey of India's repair work on an arch near the Hanuman Setu is likely to cause heavy traffic in the area, police said on Saturday.

The repair work begins on Saturday, they said.

The traffic police said in a post on X, ''Archeological Survey of India will start repair work of arch near Hanuman Setu from today ie 04.05.2024. As a result, the extreme right lane (below Mangi Bridge) towards Hanuman Mandir carriageway will be closed. Traffic may remain heavy near Hanuman Mandir.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

