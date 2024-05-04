Traffic Alert: Delhi Police Advises Caution Near Hanuman Mandir

The closure of a lane close to the Hanuman Mandir in central Delhi for the Archeological Survey of India's repair work on an arch near the Hanuman Setu is likely to cause heavy traffic in the area, police said on Saturday.

The repair work begins on Saturday, they said.

The traffic police said in a post on X, ''Archeological Survey of India will start repair work of arch near Hanuman Setu from today ie 04.05.2024. As a result, the extreme right lane (below Mangi Bridge) towards Hanuman Mandir carriageway will be closed. Traffic may remain heavy near Hanuman Mandir.''

