Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. SpaceX's unit Starlink secures Indonesia operating permit The satellite unit of Elon Musk's SpaceX has secured a permit to operate in Indonesia, the communications minister told Reuters on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 10-05-2024 18:30 IST | Created: 10-05-2024 18:30 IST
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

SpaceX's unit Starlink secures Indonesia operating permit

The satellite unit of Elon Musk's SpaceX has secured a permit to operate in Indonesia, the communications minister told Reuters on Wednesday. Starlink had obtained a permit to operate as an internet service provider for retail consumers and had been given the go-ahead to provide networks, having received a very small aperture terminal (VSAT) permit, minister Budi Arie Setiadi said in an interview.

Astronomers finally detect a rocky planet with an atmosphere

Astronomers have searched for years for rocky planets beyond our solar system with an atmosphere - a trait considered essential for any possibility of harboring life. Well, they finally seem to have located one. But this hellish planet - apparently with a surface of molten rock - offers no hope for habitability. Researchers said on Wednesday the planet is a "super-Earth" - a rocky world significantly larger than our planet but smaller than Neptune - and it orbits perilously close to a star dimmer and slightly less massive than our sun, rapidly completing an orbit every 18 hours or so.

Crewed flight of Boeing Starliner space capsule pushed back at least 10 more days

The Atlas V rocket carrying Boeing Co's new Starliner space capsule will be rolled back to its hangar to replace a pressure valve, postponing the long-awaited first crewed test flight of the spacecraft for at least 10 more days, NASA said on Tuesday. The new targeted launch date for the mission - pivotal to Boeing's struggle to acquire a greater share of lucrative NASA business now dominated by Elon Musk's SpaceX - has been set for May 17 at the earliest, according to NASA.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

