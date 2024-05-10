Reuters Odd News Summary

Left Menu

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs. Meet the British wrestling collective with 'queer joy' at its core Think fishnet tights, silver hot pants and long false eyelashes, then add in bodies bouncing off ropes and into takedowns which land with bottoms on faces. This is queer wrestling outfit Fist Club.

Reuters | Updated: 10-05-2024 18:32 IST
Meet the British wrestling collective with 'queer joy' at its core

Think fishnet tights, silver hot pants and long false eyelashes, then add in bodies bouncing off ropes and into takedowns which land with bottoms on faces. This is queer wrestling outfit Fist Club. Their mission, they say, is to prove "that wrestling isn't just drag for straight people, it's drag for everyone."

44-foot whale carcass on bow of cruise ship baffles NY authorities

Marine conservationists and government scientists are seeking clues to the mystery of how a 44-foot whale carcass ended up on the bow of a cruise liner, where it was discovered as the ship approached New York City's Port of Brooklyn over the weekend. A necropsy, the animal equivalent of an autopsy, identified the deceased marine mammal as a mature female sei whale, an endangered species typically found in deep waters far from land, the Atlantic Marine Conservation Society said on Wednesday.

