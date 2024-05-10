Left Menu

Rising Temperatures in Rajasthan: Bikaner Records Scorching 45.5 Degrees Celsius

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 10-05-2024 22:04 IST | Created: 10-05-2024 21:58 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Most parts of Rajasthan witnessed scorching heat as Bikaner recorded the highest temperature of 45.5 degrees Celsius on Friday.

The meteorological department has issued a warning of strong dust storms in many areas of the state for the next few days. Due to reduction in maximum temperature during this period, some relief from the heat is expected, it said.

Heat wave conditions persisted in Bikaner, Nagaur, Jodhpur, Churu, Hanumangarh and Ganganagar districts on Friday. During this, the maximum temperature was recorded at 45.5 degrees in Bikaner, 45.2 degrees in Phalodi, 44.9 degrees in Churu, Fatehpur and Ganganagar, 44.2 degrees in Kota, 43.8 degrees in Jaisalmer, 43.6 degrees in Karauli, 43.5 degrees in Pilani, 43.4 degrees in Barmer.

However, due to the influence of a circulation system over western Rajasthan, the weather changed in the afternoon in some parts of Jodhpur, Bikaner, Ajmer, Jaipur, Bharatpur, Kota and Udaipur divisions. Light rain accompanied by thunder also occurred at several places.

The maximum day temperature in the capital Jaipur was 43 degrees Celsius but in the evening it became cloudy and strong winds started blowing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

