US, China to discuss methane at COP29 summit, says State Dept

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-05-2024 23:33 IST | Created: 10-05-2024 23:27 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@UNFCCC)
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S.-China Climate Working Group intends to discuss methane and non-carbon dioxide greenhouse gasses at the upcoming United Nations COP29 climate summit, the U.S. Department of State said on Friday following the group's talks in Washington this week.

The summit will be held in November in Azerbaijan.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

