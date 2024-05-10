US, China to discuss methane at COP29 summit, says State Dept
The U.S.-China Climate Working Group intends to discuss methane and non-carbon dioxide greenhouse gasses at the upcoming United Nations COP29 climate summit, the U.S. Department of State said on Friday following the group's talks in Washington this week.
The summit will be held in November in Azerbaijan.
