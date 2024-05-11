Left Menu

Sun unleashes two more intense flares; extreme geomagnetic storming to persist this weekend, NOAA warns

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 11-05-2024 22:27 IST | Created: 11-05-2024 22:27 IST
Sun unleashes two more intense flares; extreme geomagnetic storming to persist this weekend, NOAA warns
Image Credit: NASA/SDO
  • Country:
  • United States

The Sun emitted two more significant solar flares on May 10 and May 11, indicating a period of heightened solar activity. These flares, classified as X5.8 and X1.5, were captured by NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO).

The first solar flare erupted at 9:23 p.m. ET on May 10, and was soon followed by an X1.5-class flare at 7:44 a.m. ET on May 11. Solar flares of this magnitude can unleash immense bursts of radiation and energy into space, which can profoundly affect satellite communications, GPS navigation, and even power grids on Earth.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has issued a warning that the extreme geomagnetic storm conditions are expected to persist through at least Sunday. These storms are caused by the intense magnetic fields associated with solar flares, which interact with Earth's magnetosphere, leading to spectacular auroras, known as the Northern and Southern Lights, which were visible across the world this week.

According to NOAA, the source of this recent uptick in solar activity is Sunspot Region 3664, which has remained notably active over the past few days. The threat of additional flares and Coronal Mass Ejections (CMEs) will remain until the large sunspot cluster rotates out of view over the next several days, NOAA said.

For the unversed, solar flares are intense bursts of radiation coming from the release of magnetic energy associated with sunspots. X-class flares represent the most intense category of solar flares, and their effects on Earth can be both beautiful and disruptive.

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
3
Adani Embraces Growth with Raunaq Sharma's Strategic Leadership in Customer Strategy and Branding

Adani Embraces Growth with Raunaq Sharma's Strategic Leadership in Customer ...

 United States
4
Passenger Faces Legal Action After Unruly Behaviour on Flight

Passenger Faces Legal Action After Unruly Behaviour on Flight

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024