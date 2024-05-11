Sun unleashes two more intense flares; extreme geomagnetic storming to persist this weekend, NOAA warns

The Sun emitted two more significant solar flares on May 10 and May 11, indicating a period of heightened solar activity. These flares, classified as X5.8 and X1.5, were captured by NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO).

The first solar flare erupted at 9:23 p.m. ET on May 10, and was soon followed by an X1.5-class flare at 7:44 a.m. ET on May 11. Solar flares of this magnitude can unleash immense bursts of radiation and energy into space, which can profoundly affect satellite communications, GPS navigation, and even power grids on Earth.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has issued a warning that the extreme geomagnetic storm conditions are expected to persist through at least Sunday. These storms are caused by the intense magnetic fields associated with solar flares, which interact with Earth's magnetosphere, leading to spectacular auroras, known as the Northern and Southern Lights, which were visible across the world this week.

According to NOAA, the source of this recent uptick in solar activity is Sunspot Region 3664, which has remained notably active over the past few days. The threat of additional flares and Coronal Mass Ejections (CMEs) will remain until the large sunspot cluster rotates out of view over the next several days, NOAA said.

For the unversed, solar flares are intense bursts of radiation coming from the release of magnetic energy associated with sunspots. X-class flares represent the most intense category of solar flares, and their effects on Earth can be both beautiful and disruptive.