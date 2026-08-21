Trump's Ambitious Plan to Dominate Commercial Space Industry
President Donald Trump signed a memo to bolster U.S. commercial space launches, aiming for 1,000 annually by 2030. The directive seeks to leverage federal lands for launch sites, incentivize private sector partnerships, and streamline processes to enable moon landings by 2028 and further Mars exploration.
In a significant move for the U.S. space industry, President Donald Trump has initiated a plan to significantly boost commercial space launches. Announced Thursday, his memo calls for up to 1,000 launches and re-entries each year by 2030, up from 178 in 2022.
The memo directs federal agencies to explore innovative partnerships with private companies, expedite permitting, and utilize federal lands for new launch and re-entry sites. The focus of Trump's initiative is to position the U.S. as a leader in the rapidly growing commercial space sector.
Key elements also include returning astronauts to the moon by 2028 and considering commercial pathways to Mars. The memo signifies the administration's commitment to leveraging private-public endeavors to advance national space capabilities and security, all while keeping the U.S. at the forefront of space exploration.
ALSO READ
-
U.S. vs Iran: The Economic Warfare Unfolds
-
U.S. Deportations to Guatemala Under Scrutiny
-
US Domestic Headlines: From Unemployment Claims to Crypto Influence on Elections
-
Trump's Astronomical Leap: Boosting U.S. Space Launches to New Heights
-
Guatemala: A Stopover for Deported Mexicans Under Trump's Migration Crackdown