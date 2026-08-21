Trump's Ambitious Plan to Dominate Commercial Space Industry

In a significant move for the U.S. space industry, President Donald Trump has initiated a plan to significantly boost commercial space launches. Announced Thursday, his memo calls for up to 1,000 launches and re-entries each year by 2030, up from 178 in 2022.

The memo directs federal agencies to explore innovative partnerships with private companies, expedite permitting, and utilize federal lands for new launch and re-entry sites. The focus of Trump's initiative is to position the U.S. as a leader in the rapidly growing commercial space sector.

Key elements also include returning astronauts to the moon by 2028 and considering commercial pathways to Mars. The memo signifies the administration's commitment to leveraging private-public endeavors to advance national space capabilities and security, all while keeping the U.S. at the forefront of space exploration.