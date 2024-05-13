Left Menu

Tragic Loss: One Perishes in Oxygen Plant Explosion in Barabanki, UP

Explosion at oxygen plant in Barabanki kills worker, injures one. Cylinder refilling triggered the incident at Sarang Plastic Private Limited. Lalji, 40, died while another injured is stable. Officials and fire brigade are investigating the cause of the explosion.

PTI | Barabanki(Up) | Updated: 13-05-2024 16:59 IST | Created: 13-05-2024 16:59 IST
A 40-year-old worker died on Monday in an explosion at an oxygen plant in the Safadebad area here, officials said.

District Magistrate Satyendra Kumar Jha said the explosion took place at the unit of Sarang Plastic Private Limited when cylinder refilling work was underway.

He said Lalji was killed in the explosion and another person was injured.

The injured was taken to a hospital and his condition is stated to be stable, the official added.

Senior officials and a fire brigade team are at the spot.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

