2 bodies retrieved from car; death toll in hoarding collapse rises to 16
2 bodies retrieved from car; death toll in hoarding collapse rises to 16
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-05-2024 06:42 IST | Created: 16-05-2024 06:42 IST
- Country:
- India
The death toll in the Ghatkopar hoarding collapse in Mumbai rose to 16 on Thursday with rescue personnel retrieving two bodies from a car stuck underneath the structure, an NDRF official said.
''The bodies of a male and a female were retrieved from the car struck below the hoarding in Chheda Nagar area shortly after midnight, the official said.
The giant 120 x 120 feet hoarding collapsed on a petrol pump during gusty winds on Monday evening.
The search and rescue operation is in progress, the official said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ghatkopar
- Chheda Nagar
- Mumbai
- NDRF
Advertisement
ALSO READ
BJP's Kirit Somaiya blames Uddhav Thackeray, Sunil Raut for Ghatkopar tragedy
Prime Minister Narendra Modi begins roadshow in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area; huge crowd greets him.
BJP's Kirit Somaiya says Mumbai hoarding owner to be blamed for Ghatkopar mishap
Ghatkopar hoarding collapse: Four dead, 64 injured, Case of culpable homicide to be lodged
Ghatkopar hoarding collapse: Maharashtra CM Shinde announces 5 lakh ex-gratia for deceased's next kin