Indonesia raises alert to highest level for Ibu volcano
Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 16-05-2024 15:16 IST | Created: 16-05-2024 15:16 IST
- Country:
- Indonesia
Indonesia's volcanology agency on Thursday raised the alert level of the Ibu volcano to the highest on its scale after a series of recent eruptions.
The agency in a statement also warned nearby residents against coming near the volcano, located on the remote island of Halhamera.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Heavy rains kill at least 10 in southern Brazil, governor warns of historic disaster
NIDM and DU Collaborate to Integrate Disaster Management into Undergraduate Curriculum
NSE to conduct live trading on May 18 with disaster recovery switch
Over 500,000 Internal Displacements in India Due to Disasters in 2023
Digital platform for reporting damages during disasters launched in Assam