SAIL, India's largest steelmaker, is monitoring steel imports closely, as stated by Chairman Amarendu Prakash amid concerns over US tariffs on Chinese goods. Amid increasing imports, officials and industry leaders, including Tata Steel CEO T V Narendran, emphasize vigilance. India saw a 38% rise in steel imports to 8.319 million tonnes in 2023-24, driven by imports from countries like China, prompting calls for governmental intervention and a review of free trade agreements.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2024 17:32 IST | Created: 17-05-2024 17:32 IST
"SAIL Chairman Vigilant on Steel Imports"
  • Country:
  • India

SAIL, the country's largest steel player, is keeping a close watch on the imports of the commodity, the company's Chairman Amarendu Prakash said on Friday.

The official made the remarks while replying to a question on the impact of the US imposing heavy tariffs on various Chinese items such as electric vehicles, batteries, steel, solar cells, and aluminium.

''We are keenly watching the imports,'' Praksh told PTI on the sidelines of a national workshop 'Forging Sustainability in Steel Sector' organised by the Ministry of Steel in the national capital.

Recently, Tata Steel CEO T V Narendran had also said there is a need to be watchful about the imports of steel.

As per official figures, India reported a 38 per cent surge in steel imports to 8.319 million tonnes, becoming a net importer of the commodity during the 2023-24 financial year.

Steelmakers have been raising concerns on increasing imports from certain countries, mainly China and seeking the government's intervention on the issue.

Domestic players have also been demanding a curb on imports and review of free trade agreements (FTAs) with several countries.

