Chennai Follows Suit: Billboards Removed After Mumbai Hoarding Crash

Following the crash of an oversized billboard in Mumbai in which 16 people were killed, Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner Dr J Radhakrishnan on Friday directed civic officials to remove all illegal hoardings and audit the structural stability of approved ones in the metro city.

The civic body had already removed 460 illegal billboards as part of an ongoing drive and the zonal officials have been told to identify such ''unsafe'' hoardings that may pose a threat to people's lives, he said.

''There are four types of hoardings that pose a challenge -- those erected on the properties of central or state government, bus stands, traffic islands\metro rails, and on private places. The big-sized ones or structurally weak hoardings on private property are our main focus,'' Radhakrishnan told reporters here.

The officials have been told to remove all illegal billboards and to take up an audit of the structural stability of the others immediately, he said. A decision on applications to install fresh hoardings will be taken after the period of the model code of conduct for the ongoing election ends, the commissioner said.

''Hoardings that pose a threat to people near petrol bunks, parking lots, and open areas where the wind velocity is high would be removed,'' Radhakrishnan said.

He said the hoarding collapse at Ghatkopar on May 13 resulting in the death of 16 persons and causing injuries to 75 others was distressing.

