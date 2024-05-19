Fire breaks out at south Delhi's restaurant, no one injured

A fire broke out at a restaurant in south Delhi's Greater Kailash area and no one was injured in the incident, officials said on Saturday evening.

A call regarding the fire was received at 10.10 pm and five fire tenders were pressed into service, a Delhi Fire Service (DFS) official said. He added that the blaze has been doused.

The fire was reported from a restaurant at M Block in Greater Kailash Part 2, the DFS official said, adding it took place on the terrace of a building.

It is suspected that the fire was caused by a short circuit, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)