Left Menu

Fire breaks out at south Delhi's restaurant, no one injured

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2024 00:17 IST | Created: 19-05-2024 00:17 IST
Fire breaks out at south Delhi's restaurant, no one injured
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out at a restaurant in south Delhi's Greater Kailash area and no one was injured in the incident, officials said on Saturday evening.

A call regarding the fire was received at 10.10 pm and five fire tenders were pressed into service, a Delhi Fire Service (DFS) official said. He added that the blaze has been doused.

The fire was reported from a restaurant at M Block in Greater Kailash Part 2, the DFS official said, adding it took place on the terrace of a building.

It is suspected that the fire was caused by a short circuit, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Moderna wins COVID shot patent case against Pfizer-BioNTech in Europe; Americans divided as Supreme Court weighs abortion pill access, Reuters/Ipsos poll finds and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna wins COVID shot patent case against Pfizer-BioN...

 Global
2
"US Ambassador's Crucial Visit to Tension-Charged Southern Japan Islands"

"US Ambassador's Crucial Visit to Tension-Charged Southern Japan Islands"

 Japan
3
Markets Edge Up in Early Special Trading Session

Markets Edge Up in Early Special Trading Session

 India
4
Hindus Seek Representation in USCIRF, Says Indian Diaspora

Hindus Seek Representation in USCIRF, Says Indian Diaspora

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fire on the Fringe: Mapping Wildfire Risks in Urban Expansion Zones

Breathe Easy: The Vital Link Between Urban Green Spaces and Mental Health

How Neuronal Changes Shape Early Brain Development

Breaking the Resistance: AI's Role in Pioneering New Antibiotics

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024