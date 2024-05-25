Low-pressure system over Bay of Bengal intensifies into cyclonic storm 'Remal': India Meteorological Department.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-05-2024 20:22 IST | Created: 25-05-2024 20:00 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
