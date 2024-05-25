Left Menu

'headquarters of National Conference (NC) in the summer capital of Jammu and'

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 25-05-2024 23:28 IST | Created: 25-05-2024 23:28 IST
'headquarters of National Conference (NC) in the summer capital of Jammu and'
  • Country:
  • India

Fire broke out in a commercial complex near the headquarters of National Conference (NC) in the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, officials said.

A commercial complex near the Zero Bridge caught fire this evening and the flames engulfed two restaurants, the officials said. The complex is in close proximity to Nawa-i-Subah, the headquarters of the NC.

Fire tenders were rushed to the spot and were trying to control the fire, the officials said.

There were no reports of any casualty in the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health Headlines: Addressing Diabetes, Bird Flu, and Vaccine Innovations

Health Headlines: Addressing Diabetes, Bird Flu, and Vaccine Innovations

 Global
2
Wegovy: Novo Nordisk's Obesity Drug Shows Kidney Health Benefits

Wegovy: Novo Nordisk's Obesity Drug Shows Kidney Health Benefits

 Global
3
Lining Up for History: The Spectator Surge at Trump's Trial

Lining Up for History: The Spectator Surge at Trump's Trial

 Global
4
Major Health Decisions Shake FDA, Abortion Pill Laws, and Bird Flu Concerns

Major Health Decisions Shake FDA, Abortion Pill Laws, and Bird Flu Concerns

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tobacco and Nicotine Industry’s Strategies Hook Youth for Life

United Against Plastic: Global Leaders Navigate Challenges to Combat Pollution

Digital Identity: The Key to Combating Climate Change and Enhancing Resilience

Harnessing the Power of Climate-Smart Livestock: A Comprehensive Guide for Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024