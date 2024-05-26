Left Menu

Cyclone 'Remal' Brings Rain to South Bengal and Bangladesh Coasts

The severe cyclonic storm 'Remal' brought light to moderate rainfall to South Bengal districts in the last 24 hours. Sagar Island and Kanthi recorded significant rainfall, and the storm is expected to make landfall between Sagar Island and Khepupara by midnight. Kolkata and coastal areas also saw notable rainfall.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 26-05-2024 21:00 IST | Created: 26-05-2024 21:00 IST
South Bengal districts recorded light to moderate rainfall in the past 24 hours till 5.30 pm on Sunday as severe cyclonic storm 'Remal' approached the adjoining coasts of West Bengal and Bangladesh for a landfall by midnight, the Met office said.

Sagar Island in South 24 Parganas received 68.4 mm rainfall, while Kanthi in Purba Medinipur district recorded 58 mm during the period, Met officials said.

Remal is very likely to cross Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal coasts between Sagar Island and Khepupara, close to southwest of Mongla in the neighbouring country, by Sunday midnight, the weather office said.

Kolkata registered 13.5 mm of rainfall, whereas the coastal tourist hub of Digha saw 38 mm of rainfall. Similarly, the port city of Haldia, situated in the Purba Medinipur district, received 31 mm of rainfall during the same period.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

