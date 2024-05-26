Left Menu

Safety Overhaul in Bengaluru Gaming Zones Post Gujarat Tragedy

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has directed authorities to review safety measures at gaming zones in Bengaluru following a tragic fire in Gujarat that killed 27 people. Shivakumar emphasized the need for stringent safety checks to prevent such incidents and ensure public safety in gaming and recreational areas.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 26-05-2024 22:20 IST | Created: 26-05-2024 22:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Sunday directed authorities to assess precautionary measures at gaming zones in the city and check adherence to prescribed safety norms, in the wake of a fire tragedy at a facility in Gujarat.

Shivakumar, who is also in-charge of Bengaluru Development, has sent a note to Chief Commissioner of the city civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) in this regard.

At least 27 people, including four children under the age of 12, were killed in a massive fire that swept through a gaming zone teeming with people enjoying a summer vacation outing in Gujarat's Rajkot city on Saturday evening.

Calling the incident a tragedy that is most worrying, Shivakumar said it is a wakeup call to everyone.

Noting that permissions have been given to such gaming zones and adventure sports activities at several popular malls and other places in Bengaluru city, he said adequate precautionary measures should be taken at such facilities.

''By taking adequate measures to ensure that no fire or untoward incidents take place at game zones or recreational centres, concerned officials have been directed to inspect -- whether the precautionary measures have been taken at such places and to check whether they are complying with prescribed safety norms,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

