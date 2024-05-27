Left Menu

Deadly Tornadoes Ravage Southern Plains: 14 Dead, More Storms Expected

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency after deadly thunderstorms and tornadoes swept the Southern Plains and Ozarks, killing at least 14 people and causing massive destruction. The Weather Service warned of additional severe weather, including damaging winds and potential flash floods, in the coming days.

Reuters | Updated: 27-05-2024 15:18 IST | Created: 27-05-2024 15:18 IST
Deadly Tornadoes Ravage Southern Plains: 14 Dead, More Storms Expected
AI Generated Representative Image

Kentucky governor Andy Beshear declared a state emergency early on Monday after tornado-spawning thunderstorms swept the U.S. Southern Plains and Ozarks, killing at least 14 people and wrecking hundreds of buildings as forecasters warned of more severe weather. "Severe weather continues to move through the commonwealth with multiple reports of wind damage and tornadoes," Beshear said in a post on X.

At least seven people perished and nearly 100 were injured on Saturday night when a powerful tornado struck communities in north Texas near the Oklahoma border, Governor Greg Abbott said at a news conference the next day. On Sunday, as storms shifted to the northeast, unleashing more extreme weather across the U.S. heartland, a landscaper was killed by a tree toppled in winds that gusted to 80 miles per hour in Louisville, Kentucky, police said.

The Weather Service warned of additional storms moving through the Ohio and Tennessee valleys, bringing a mix of damaging winds, large hail and more tornadoes, as well as heavy downpours capable of triggering flash floods. The latest bout of extreme weather came just days after a powerful tornado ripped through a rural Iowa town, killing four people, and more twisters touched down in Texas last week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
How Intranet Tools Facilitate Knowledge Management and Sharing

How Intranet Tools Facilitate Knowledge Management and Sharing

 Global
2
South Africa's $85 Billion Green Shift: Coal Community Concerns Loom Large

South Africa's $85 Billion Green Shift: Coal Community Concerns Loom Large

 Global
3
Rebooting Trilateral Ties: South Korea, China, Japan Leaders Meet After Four Years

Rebooting Trilateral Ties: South Korea, China, Japan Leaders Meet After Four...

 South Korea
4
Nigeria's Crackdown on Illegal Lithium Mining: A Deep Dive

Nigeria's Crackdown on Illegal Lithium Mining: A Deep Dive

 Nigeria

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Aerial and AI Technology: Next-Gen Tools for Effective Marine Debris Monitoring

Paving the Future: Using Graphite Tailings in Asphalt for Sustainable Roads

Sustainable Solutions: Examining the Role of Renewable Energy Communities in Europe's Green Transition

Eco-Friendly Innovations: Role of Blockchain in Achieving UN Sustainable Development Goals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024