Cyclone Remal Ravages Southern Coastal West Bengal: Over 14,000 Houses Damaged

Cyclone Remal wreaked havoc in Southern Coastal West Bengal, affecting nearly 15,000 houses and uprooting 2,140 trees. The cyclone, with winds reaching up to 135 km per hour, caused extensive damage to infrastructure and property. State officials have commenced evaluation of the damage and relief efforts are underway.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 27-05-2024 15:42 IST | Created: 27-05-2024 15:42 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Nearly 15,000 houses in 24 blocks and 79 municipal wards, mostly in the southern coastal areas of West Bengal, were affected by Cyclone Remal, a senior official of the state government said on Monday. At least 2,140 trees were uprooted in different parts of the state which also witnessed the falling of 337 electric poles, he added. According to the initial evaluation, at least 14,941 houses were damaged, out of which 13,938 were partially affected while 1,003 were destroyed, he said.

''The figures will probably increase after another round of evaluation. Our officials in the districts are working and the process of evaluation is still on. The estimation of the damage is being calculated,'' the official told PTI. The administration had shifted 2,07,060 people to the 1,438 safe shelters, he said, adding that at the moment there are 77,288 people. ''There are 341 gruel kitchens being operated at the moment. We have distributed 17,738 tarpaulin to the affected people in the coastal and low-lying areas,'' he said. The affected areas included Kakdwip, Namkhana, Sagard Island, Diamond Harbour, Fraserganj, Bakkhali and Mandarmani. At least two persons were killed in West Bengal and its coastal areas suffered extensive damage to infrastructure and property, as Cyclone Remal tore through the state and neighbouring Bangladesh with winds speeds reaching 135 km per hour, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

