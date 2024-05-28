China's Yellow Sea Rocket Launches: A Bold Scientific Endeavor
China's maritime safety administration has announced that rocket launches will be conducted in the Yellow Sea from May 28-31. Ships are to avoid the area during these dates, according to an official statement made on Monday.
China to conduct rocket launches in Yellow Sea on May 28-31
