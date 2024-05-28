Left Menu

China's Yellow Sea Rocket Launches: A Bold Scientific Endeavor

China's maritime safety administration has announced that rocket launches will be conducted in the Yellow Sea from May 28-31. Ships are to avoid the area during these dates, according to an official statement made on Monday.

Updated: 28-05-2024 10:29 IST | Created: 28-05-2024 10:29 IST
China to conduct rocket launches in Yellow Sea on May 28-31

China's maritime safety administration said it will conduct rocket launches in the Yellow Sea on May 28-31, according to a statement. Ships will not be allowed to enter the area during the launches, the statement said on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

