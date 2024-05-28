Left Menu

Wildfire Devastates Tehri's Scenic Picnic Spot and Forest Department Glass House

A wildfire reached a popular picnic spot in Tehri district, burning down a glass house belonging to the state forest department. The blaze also threatened the district court, collectorate, and the DFO's bungalow. Firefighters, SDRF, and police are trying to contain the fire amid rising forest fire incidents due to extreme heat.

PTI | New Tehri | Updated: 28-05-2024 22:26 IST | Created: 28-05-2024 22:26 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
A wildfire reached a picnic spot in Tehri district on Tuesday evening, burning down a glass house belonging to the state forest department at Van Chetna Kendra to ashes. The glass house, which offered a wonderful view of the picturesque surroundings, was meant for the tourists.

The forest blaze also reached close to the district court premises, the collectorate and the bungalow of Divisional Forest Officer Puneet Tomar. Tomar said the forest department employees, the fire brigade, SDRF and police are struggling to extinguish the fire, adding efforts are being made to protect the court and other offices of the collectorate from the fire. Due to extreme heat, incidents of forest fire are increasing again. Due to apprehensions, the forest department is on the alert mode. The officials said that senior officers at the forest headquarters have been made district-level nodal officers who are monitoring the ongoing forest fire control operations in the field.

