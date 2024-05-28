Bihar Scorches: Aurangabad Hits Record-Breaking 47.7 Degrees

Bihar reeled under sizzling heat as the day temperatures crossed 44 degrees Celsius at nine places in the state on Tuesday.

At 47.7 deg C, Aurangabad was the hottest place in the state on Tuesday, Ashish Kumar, IMD scientist, Patna, said.

''This is the highest temperature of this season in Bihar,'' he added.

Severe heat will continue in several parts of Bihar in the coming days, the Met department said.

Places that recorded more than 44 deg C temperature, include Aurangabad (47.7 deg C), Dehri (47 deg C), Arwal (46.9 deg C), Gaya (46.8 deg C), Bikramganj in Rohtas (46.5 deg C), Buxar (46.4 deg C), Bhojpur (45.6 deg C), Nawada (45.4 deg C), and Rajgir (44.1 deg C).

''Gaya at 46.8 deg C on Tuesday recorded its hottest day in the last 11 years,'' Kumar said.

Heatwave conditions also prevailed in the districts of Vaishali (43.9 deg C), Sheikhpura (42.9 deg C), Patna (42.8 deg C), Munger (42.6 deg C), Jamui (42.5 deg C), Siwan (42 deg C), and Saran (41 deg C).

Meanwhile, the IMD has predicted that the uncomfortable heat is likely to prevail across the state for another three or four days.

''People are advised to avoid heat exposure, keep cool and avoid dehydration,'' a senior official of the Bihar Disaster Management Department said.

