Wall Street Dips Amid Rate Cut Concerns

Wall Street opened lower on Wednesday as investors became risk averse due to worries about the timing and extent of the Federal Reserve's interest rate cuts, leading to higher Treasury yields and a drop in megacap stocks. The Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all saw significant declines at the open.

Reuters | Updated: 29-05-2024 19:07 IST | Created: 29-05-2024 19:07 IST
Wall Street opened lower on Wednesday, with investors turning risk averse as concerns around the timing and scale of the Federal Reserve's interest rate cuts pushed Treasury yields higher and pressured megacap stocks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 136.6 points, or 0.35%, at the open to 38716.28. The S&P 500 fell 27.3 points, or 0.51%, at the open to 5278.73​, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 140.5 points, or 0.83%, to 16879.349 at the opening bell.

