Siddharth Zoo Goes the Extra Mile to Keep Tigers Cool Amid Scorching Heat

From installing desert coolers to making tigers bathe four times a day, authorities in Siddharth Zoo in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city are helping big cats stay cool with various measures.

The zoo has 12 tigers, including five males and seven females.

As the day temperatures are crossing 40 degrees Celsius, the municipal administration has initiated several steps to provide relief to big cats.

''Tigers are given a bath four times a day in their cages. Besides, five large desert coolers are installed which are operated round-the-clock,'' an official said.

Water tanks in the cages of tigers are filled with water so that the big cats can jump into them.

''Steps are also initiated for other animals in the zoo. Extensive sheds are built and water is sprayed in their cages to help them cool off,'' the official added.

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar recorded a maximum temperature of 41 degrees Celsius on May 28.

