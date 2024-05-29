Left Menu

Siddharth Zoo Goes the Extra Mile to Keep Tigers Cool Amid Scorching Heat

Authorities at Siddharth Zoo in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar are taking extensive measures to keep their 12 tigers cool as temperatures soar above 40 degrees Celsius. Efforts include bathing the tigers four times daily, installing desert coolers, and filling water tanks for the tigers to cool off.

PTI | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 29-05-2024 20:57 IST | Created: 29-05-2024 20:57 IST
Siddharth Zoo Goes the Extra Mile to Keep Tigers Cool Amid Scorching Heat
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

From installing desert coolers to making tigers bathe four times a day, authorities in Siddharth Zoo in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city are helping big cats stay cool with various measures.

The zoo has 12 tigers, including five males and seven females.

As the day temperatures are crossing 40 degrees Celsius, the municipal administration has initiated several steps to provide relief to big cats.

''Tigers are given a bath four times a day in their cages. Besides, five large desert coolers are installed which are operated round-the-clock,'' an official said.

Water tanks in the cages of tigers are filled with water so that the big cats can jump into them.

''Steps are also initiated for other animals in the zoo. Extensive sheds are built and water is sprayed in their cages to help them cool off,'' the official added.

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar recorded a maximum temperature of 41 degrees Celsius on May 28.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Robert De Niro Blasts Trump, Supreme Court Nixes Avenatti Appeal, Hunter Biden Faces Trial

Robert De Niro Blasts Trump, Supreme Court Nixes Avenatti Appeal, Hunter Bid...

 Global
2
Exploring Major Health News Updates: Abortion Pill Law, Bird Flu Vaccines, and Weight-Loss Drugs

Exploring Major Health News Updates: Abortion Pill Law, Bird Flu Vaccines, a...

 Global
3
Melinda Gates Pledges Another $1 Billion for Women's Rights

Melinda Gates Pledges Another $1 Billion for Women's Rights

 United States
4
PFC Honored for CSR NF category at Outlook Planet Sustainability Summit & Awards 2024

PFC Honored for CSR NF category at Outlook Planet Sustainability Summit & Aw...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Digital Economy on Sustainable Development through Industrial Agglomeration: A Study from China

Disaster-Proofing Our Future: Leveraging HAPS and Sustainable Energy for Disaster Response

Artificial Intelligence: A New Frontier in the Battle Against Antibiotic Resistance

Road Pricing Toll for Managed Lanes: A Proactive Approach to Congestion Management

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024