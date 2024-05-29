Left Menu

Sikkim Braces for Teesta River Surge: Key Preparations Advised

The Sikkim Disaster Management Authority has issued an alert for residents near the Teesta River, urging preparedness for potential water level surges. Residents are advised to stay informed, prepare emergency kits, and avoid flooded areas. Community support and prompt reporting of emergencies to authorities are emphasized.

Sikkim Braces for Teesta River Surge: Key Preparations Advised
The Sikkim Disaster Management Authority (SSDMA) on Wednesday issued an advisory alerting residents living in embankment areas to brace themselves for a potential surge in the water level of Teesta river in the coming days.

Citing advisories from the Central Water Commission (CWC) regarding the current rainfall pattern, the SSDMA emphasized the importance of vigilance due to the unpredictable nature of weather systems. ''The Central Water Commission has issued continuous advisories regarding the present rainfall pattern, indicating a potential escalation in the river's water level,'' it said.

It urged all residents along the Teesta River basin to stay informed about the latest weather forecasts and advisories through local news channels, radio broadcasts, or official government websites.

The residents should keep an emergency kit containing essential items such as non-perishable food, water, medicine, clothing, important documents, flashlight, and batteries and must secure valuable and important belongings by storing them in waterproof containers or elevating them to higher level at their houses, the advisory said.

Additionally, it emphasised community support, particularly for vulnerable individuals, and cautioned against walking or driving through flooded areas.

Residents were encouraged to maintain communication with neighbours and emergency services, and to promptly report any emergencies or concerns to relevant authorities.

The SSDMA provided emergency contact numbers for assistance and highlighted ongoing heavy rainfall in the North District, signaling a potential increase in the Teesta River's spate in the coming days. The numbers are - 03592-201145/205256/ 202461 and 112 as the Emergency Response Support System.

