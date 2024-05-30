Archaeologists Discover Children's Gladiator Sketches in Pompeii

May 30 - Every week, Reuters journalists produce scores of multimedia features and human-interest stories from around the world. Below are some stories from this week selected by our editors, as well as explanatory context and background to help you understand world headlines. For a full schedule of news and events, please go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect.

In Pompeii, archaeologists find children's sketches of gladiators ROME - Archaeologists in the ancient Roman city of Pompeii near the city of Naples have uncovered charcoal sketches drawn by children as young as 6 years old depicting possibly violent fights they may have witnessed. (ITALY-POMPEII/ (TV), 290 words)

Venus has more volcanism than previously known, new analysis finds WASHINGTON - Venus appears to be more volcanically active than previously known, according to scientists whose new analysis of decades-old radar images has spotted evidence of eruptions at two additional sites on the surface of Earth's inhospitable planetary neighbor. (SPACE-EXPLORATION/VENUS (PIX), 664 words)

NASA's Lucy spacecraft unlocks asteroid Dinkinesh's dynamic history WASHINGTON - A little asteroid called Dinkinesh - visited in November by NASA's Lucy spacecraft - has a surprisingly dynamic history, according to scientists, along with its moonlet Selam that is comprised of two bodies that gently melded into one. (SPACE-EXPLORATION/ASTEROID (PIX), 666 words)

Polish zoo welcomes twin baby lemurs WARSAW - The Warsaw zoo has welcomed twin baby black lemurs, an endangered species only found in the wild in Madagascar, where their habitat is threatened by deforestation and climate change. (POLAND-ANIMAL/LEMUR (TV, PIX), 119 words)

China to send two young giant pandas to Washington later this year WASHINGTON - China will send two young giant pandas to Washington, the United States' National Zoo said, months after the zoo returned three of the bears amid heightened tensions between the two global superpowers. (USA-CHINA/PANDAS (UPDATE 3, PIX, TV), 561 words)

Spanish fan shows off his Taylor Swift 'sanctuary' before Madrid gig MADRID - Roberto Santos, 55, stands out among other "Swifties" for his decades-long devotion to American pop icon Taylor Swift and a plethora of gifts the Spaniard has received from her team in recognition of that - enough to fill up an apartment room he calls a sanctuary. (PEOPLE-TAYLOR SWIFT/SPAIN-SUPER FAN (PIX, TV), 350 words)

Open sea swimming scared 'Young Woman and the Sea' lead Daisy Ridley LOS ANGELES - Daisy Ridley realized she had to conquer one of her fears to truly embrace her role as Gertrude "Trudy" Ederle, the first woman to swim the English Channel. "I'm scared of open water," the star of "Young Woman and the Sea," told Reuters. (FILM-YOUNG WOMAN AND THE SEA/ (TV), 431 words)

Weight-loss drug forecasts jump to $150 billion as supply grows As millions seek access to weight-loss drugs from Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly, increasing supplies, possible wider usage and a growing number of would-be rivals are leading some experts to raise annual global sales forecasts for the treatments to about $150 billion by the early 2030s. (HEALTH-OBESITY/FORECAST (ANALYSIS, PIX), 618 word)

