Medvedev Advances Amid Rainy Day Drama at the French Open
The fifth day at the French Open saw Daniil Medvedev progress to the third round after Miomir Kecmanovic retired. Matches on outer courts were suspended due to rain, but play continued on courts with closed roofs. Highlights included Aryna Sabalenka and Carlos Alcaraz reaching the third round.
Highlights of the fifth day at the French Open on Thursday (times GMT): 1017 RAIN INTERRUPTS PLAY
Matches on the outer courts and Court Simonne-Mathieu have suspended due to rain. Play will continue on Court Philippe-Chatrier and Court Suzanne-Lenglen under closed roofs. 1008 MEDVEDEV PROGRESSES AS KECMANOVIC RETIRES
Fifth seed Daniil Medvedev reached the third round after opponent Miomir Kecmanovic retired following a medical timeout. Russian Medvedev was leading 6-1 5-0. 0907 PLAY UNDER WAY
Play began under cloudy skies at Roland Garros, with the temperature hovering around 15 degrees Celsius. World number two Aryna Sabalenka faces Japan's Moyuka Uchijima on Court Philippe-Chatrier.
